Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Stock Price Up 27.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) rose 27.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.08. Approximately 2,389,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 712% from the average daily volume of 294,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Doubleview Gold Trading Up 15.3%

The stock has a market cap of C$272.48 million, a P/E ratio of -78.00 and a beta of -0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.67.

Doubleview Gold Company Profile

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

