Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.89 and last traded at $58.80, with a volume of 466106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $59.00 price target on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Heidrick & Struggles International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HSII

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $327.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.19 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.92%. Equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 17.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 85,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 262,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.