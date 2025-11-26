Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/25/2025 – Group 1 Automotive had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Group 1 Automotive had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Group 1 Automotive had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Group 1 Automotive is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Group 1 Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $435.00 to $410.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Group 1 Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $430.00 to $435.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Group 1 Automotive had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Group 1 Automotive had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

