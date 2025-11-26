YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF (TSMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1078 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3,575.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA TSMY traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.68. 77,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,053. YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSMY – Free Report) by 294.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,230 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.98% of YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF (TSMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock (TSM) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

