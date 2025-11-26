YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY) Declares Dividend of $0.26

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2571 per share on Friday, November 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FIVY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.06. 8,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,986. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 million, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of -3.21. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $52.51.
About YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF
