YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY) Declares Dividend of $0.26

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2571 per share on Friday, November 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.

Shares of FIVY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.06. 8,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,986. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 million, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of -3.21. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

The YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (FIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds that tracks an index of five stocks and five affiliated ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains by employing synthetic covered call strategies, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

