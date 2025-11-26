YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (CONY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on December 1st

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0932 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 7,539.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

CONY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 18,537,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,773,773. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $18.67.

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 2nd. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 1st.

The YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (CONY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Coinbase Global Inc stock (COIN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys CONY was launched on Aug 14, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

