NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.63 (NASDAQ:QQQI)

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.6304 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.01. 3,249,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,946. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.88. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $55.93.

About NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

