Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.50 and last traded at GBX 5.50, with a volume of 30491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.

Comptoir Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of £6.13 million, a P/E ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Comptoir Group alerts:

Comptoir Group (LON:COM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Comptoir Group had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 110.71%.

About Comptoir Group

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. It offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates restaurants that includes franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comptoir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comptoir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.