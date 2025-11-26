Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $114.22 and last traded at $114.43, with a volume of 34096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLFC

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.14. The company has a market cap of $821.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($0.09). Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million.

Willis Lease Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Willis Lease Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total value of $430,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 182,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,110,522.76. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $1,657,187. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 742.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.