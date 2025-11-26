Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Travis Perkins PLC (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 18,998 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 195% from the previous session’s volume of 6,440 shares.The stock last traded at $7.72 and had previously closed at $7.67.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12.

Travis Perkins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 226.0%.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

