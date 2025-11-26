Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Unum Group stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:UNM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.34. 1,291,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,093. Unum Group has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $84.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.67.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.06). Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unum Group from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Unum Group

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $312,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,070.88. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Andrew Zabel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $572,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,578.66. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,113,353,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,816,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,814,000 after acquiring an additional 264,268 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,734,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,063,000 after purchasing an additional 223,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,777,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,837,000 after purchasing an additional 179,401 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,862,000 after purchasing an additional 219,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

