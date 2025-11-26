Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Delta Air Lines stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 3.4%

DAL stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,114,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,989,839. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 10.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,453,722.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 81,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,523.97. The trade was a 22.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $858,112.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares in the company, valued at $968,730. The trade was a 46.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.68.

Read Our Latest Report on Delta Air Lines

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,572,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,667,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,059,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,134,083,000 after purchasing an additional 581,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,757,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $822,127,000 after purchasing an additional 527,570 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $386,364,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 23.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,661,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,813,000 after buying an additional 1,447,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.