Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Brown & Brown stock on October 31st.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of BRO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.49. 1,365,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.17 and a 12-month high of $125.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 18.23%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 34.3% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 940,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,241,000 after purchasing an additional 240,249 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,804,000. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 30,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

