Yelp (NYSE:YELP) CFO David Schwarzbach Sells 9,611 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CFO David Schwarzbach sold 9,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $281,698.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 141,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,136,432.37. This trade represents a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Yelp Stock Performance

YELP stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 948,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,027. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $41.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The local business review company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $376.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.39 million. Yelp had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Yelp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yelp by 14.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,298 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 35,838 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 839 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Yelp by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Yelp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on YELP

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.