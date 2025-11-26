Glenn Nussdorf Sells 100,000 Shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) Director Glenn Nussdorf sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,965,591 shares in the company, valued at $15,836,255.94. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ORGO stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. 1,027,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The company has a market cap of $687.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.17 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28.
Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $150.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.10 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. Organogenesis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the third quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.
