Michael Mccarthy III Sells 40,000 Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Mccarthy III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 137,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,699.52. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
QuantumScape Stock Up 2.0%
Shares of NYSE:QS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,775,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,206,498. QuantumScape Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on QS. HSBC downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $10.00 price objective on QuantumScape and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.81.
Get Our Latest Report on QuantumScape
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than QuantumScape
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Palantir Isn’t Just Riding the AI Boom—It’s Orchestrating It
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.