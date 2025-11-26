Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells $1,136,642.85 in Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,136,642.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 176,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,142,785.55. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total transaction of $1,123,842.30.

On Friday, November 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,913.30.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,131,583.95.

On Monday, November 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.41, for a total value of $1,129,897.65.

On Thursday, November 13th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $1,178,647.05.

On Monday, November 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,070.00.

On Friday, November 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,192,520.70.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $1,246,788.90.

On Monday, November 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.79, for a total value of $1,324,435.35.

On Friday, October 31st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $1,284,730.65.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.49, a P/E/G ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.46. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $326.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 19,900.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Atlassian by 90.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 447.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

