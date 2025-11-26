Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 47502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Hempalta Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.19.

Hempalta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hempalta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempalta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.