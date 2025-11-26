Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 18.3% – Should You Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 18.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.95 and last traded at GBX 30.55. Approximately 13,659,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 441% from the average daily volume of 2,525,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 price objective on shares of Evoke in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 102.25.

Evoke Stock Down 18.3%

About Evoke

The company has a market cap of £137.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 54.45.

