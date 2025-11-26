CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 946150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

CanAsia Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$9.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09.

CanAsia Energy Company Profile

CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

