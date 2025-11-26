Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 53116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Snipp Interactive Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Snipp Interactive Company Profile
Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to execute customized purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, an end-to-end real time multichannel SaaS cloud-based customer loyalty program software.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Snipp Interactive
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Palantir Isn’t Just Riding the AI Boom—It’s Orchestrating It
Receive News & Ratings for Snipp Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snipp Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.