Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock Price Down 13.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) traded down 13.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.66 and last traded at $77.75. 1,317,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 623,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACLX shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 target price on shares of Arcellx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACLX

Arcellx Stock Up 0.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.31.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.03). Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 607.01%.The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 340 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,560. The trade was a 54.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,486 shares of company stock worth $3,030,736. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arcellx by 2.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 4,492,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,677,000 after acquiring an additional 120,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,985,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,426,000 after purchasing an additional 655,064 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,036,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,196,000 after purchasing an additional 249,200 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,088,000 after purchasing an additional 362,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arcellx by 135.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,665,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,234,000 after buying an additional 959,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.