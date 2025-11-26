Contrasting Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) and J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF)

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Free Report) and Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.6% of J D Wetherspoon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Jack In The Box shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Jack In The Box shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares J D Wetherspoon and Jack In The Box’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J D Wetherspoon N/A N/A N/A Jack In The Box -4.34% -11.31% 3.82%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J D Wetherspoon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jack In The Box $1.47 billion 0.25 -$36.69 million ($4.27) -4.56

This table compares J D Wetherspoon and Jack In The Box”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

J D Wetherspoon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jack In The Box.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for J D Wetherspoon and Jack In The Box, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J D Wetherspoon 1 0 0 0 1.00 Jack In The Box 3 13 5 0 2.10

Jack In The Box has a consensus price target of $23.90, indicating a potential upside of 22.84%. Given Jack In The Box’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jack In The Box is more favorable than J D Wetherspoon.

Summary

Jack In The Box beats J D Wetherspoon on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

About Jack In The Box

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

