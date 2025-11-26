Head to Head Review: Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) & Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH)

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) and Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and Life Time Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lucky Strike Entertainment alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucky Strike Entertainment -3.80% -23.31% -1.95% Life Time Group 9.91% 9.75% 3.65%

Risk and Volatility

Lucky Strike Entertainment has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Life Time Group has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucky Strike Entertainment 1 4 3 0 2.25 Life Time Group 0 5 10 1 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lucky Strike Entertainment and Life Time Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Lucky Strike Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. Life Time Group has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.50%. Given Lucky Strike Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lucky Strike Entertainment is more favorable than Life Time Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Life Time Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.2% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Life Time Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and Life Time Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucky Strike Entertainment $1.20 billion 0.90 -$10.02 million ($0.38) -20.26 Life Time Group $2.62 billion 2.35 $156.24 million $1.29 21.65

Life Time Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lucky Strike Entertainment. Lucky Strike Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life Time Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Life Time Group beats Lucky Strike Entertainment on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

About Life Time Group

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas. The company also offers fitness floors with equipment, locker rooms, group fitness studios, indoor and outdoor pools, bistros, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, pickleball courts, basketball courts, LifeSpa, LifeCafe, and childcare and Kids Academy learning spaces. In addition, its Life Time Digital provides live streaming fitness classes, remote goal-based personal training, nutrition and weight loss support, curated award-winning health, and fitness and wellness content. The company is also involved in media activities, conducting athletic events, and provision of related services. It operates various centers, including ground leases. The company was formerly known as LTF Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. in June 21, 2021. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Lucky Strike Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucky Strike Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.