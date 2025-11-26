Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$15.13 and last traded at C$15.00, with a volume of 41490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.12.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RAY.A shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on Stingray Group from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Stingray Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stingray Group from C$13.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45.

Stingray Group Inc is a music, media, and technology company. The company is a provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps. It operates through the following segments namely the Broadcasting and commercial music segment and Radio segment.

