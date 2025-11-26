Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.07 and last traded at GBX 0.09, with a volume of 30722463 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £965,626.40, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.84.

Polarean is a revenue-generating medical imaging technology company revolutionizing pulmonary medicine through direct visualization of lung function by introducing the power and safety of MRI to the respiratory healthcare community. This community is in desperate need of modern solutions to accurately assess lung function.

