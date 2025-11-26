Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.63, but opened at $15.5550. Amplifon shares last traded at $15.5550, with a volume of 170 shares changing hands.
Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on Amplifon in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplifon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Amplifon had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.74%.The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.24 million.
Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices.
