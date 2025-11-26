Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 89,652 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 46,468 shares.The stock last traded at $10.3250 and had previously closed at $10.3750.

Orkla Asa Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get Orkla Asa alerts:

Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Orkla Asa had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 15.14%.

About Orkla Asa

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.