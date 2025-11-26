LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 232 and last traded at GBX 234, with a volume of 8592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of LSL Property Services to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 280 to GBX 381 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 370.50.

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LSL

LSL Property Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £245.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 254.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 278.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42.

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 11 earnings per share for the quarter. LSL Property Services had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that LSL Property Services plc will post 24.137931 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LSL Property Services

(Get Free Report)

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.