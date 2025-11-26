NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:HYBI)

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2025

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (NASDAQ:HYBIGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3374 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of HYBI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.31. 10,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,801. NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYBI. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF by 410.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 21,718 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 793,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,213,000 after buying an additional 48,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

About NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF

(Get Free Report)

The NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (HYBI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, investing in US bonds via ETFs and using S&P 500 put options for tax-efficient monthly income. The fund seeks to balance investments in high-yield and investment-grade securities, aiming for total return.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (NASDAQ:HYBI)

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.