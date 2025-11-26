NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:HYBI)

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (NASDAQ:HYBI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3374 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of HYBI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.31. 10,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,801. NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYBI. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF by 410.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 21,718 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 793,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,213,000 after buying an additional 48,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

About NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF

The NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (HYBI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, investing in US bonds via ETFs and using S&P 500 put options for tax-efficient monthly income. The fund seeks to balance investments in high-yield and investment-grade securities, aiming for total return.

