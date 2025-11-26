Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) recently:

11/23/2025 – Brookdale Senior Living was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/17/2025 – Brookdale Senior Living had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $9.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2025 – Brookdale Senior Living was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/10/2025 – Brookdale Senior Living was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.

10/8/2025 – Brookdale Senior Living had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Brookdale Senior Living had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

