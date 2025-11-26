YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF Declares Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEARCA:AMDY)

YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMDYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 12,106.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Shares of YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $7.93. 1,202,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,058. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42. YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $181.20 million, a P/E ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 1.80.

The YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (AMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Advanced Micro Devices, Inc stock (AMD) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys AMDY was launched on Sep 18, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

