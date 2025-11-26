YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:OARK) Declares $0.07 Dividend

YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:OARK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0733 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4,982.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of OARK stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. 100,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,750. YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $11.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59.

YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 2nd. The 1-5 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 1st.

About YieldMax Innovation Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax ARKK Option Income Strategy ETF (OARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

