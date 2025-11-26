AppLovin (APP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) in the last few weeks:

11/25/2025 – AppLovin had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – AppLovin had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – AppLovin had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/12/2025 – AppLovin had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $850.00 to $820.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – AppLovin was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

11/7/2025 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $633.00 to $721.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $630.00 to $720.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $575.00 to $750.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $740.00 to $800.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $425.00 to $650.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $640.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $810.00 to $840.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $700.00 to $750.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $745.00 to $800.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $693.00 to $705.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $664.00 to $693.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – AppLovin had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $745.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2025 – AppLovin was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

10/22/2025 – AppLovin was given a new $705.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – AppLovin had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $630.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2025 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $491.00 to $633.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – AppLovin is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – AppLovin was given a new $860.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

10/8/2025 – AppLovin had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – AppLovin was given a new $740.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..

10/6/2025 – AppLovin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/6/2025 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $725.00 to $745.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2025 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $600.00 to $850.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2025 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $580.00 to $860.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2025 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $480.00 to $750.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2025 – AppLovin was upgraded by analysts at Phillip Securities to a “moderate buy” rating.

9/27/2025 – AppLovin had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total transaction of $14,803,249.34. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,323,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,669,143.78. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $17,578,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 269,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,579,499.65. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,542 shares of company stock valued at $208,733,493. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

