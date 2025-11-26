SGI Enhanced Core ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:USDX)

SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.
SGI Enhanced Core ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:USDX traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,833. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76. SGI Enhanced Core ETF has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $26.44.
SGI Enhanced Core ETF Company Profile
