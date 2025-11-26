Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.24

Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.238 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th.

Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF Price Performance

HCOW stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.90. Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $27.60.

About Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF

The Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (HCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund, that invests in US stocks of large- and mid-cap companies while using a naked call option writing strategy to potentially generate additional income.

