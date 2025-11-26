Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 762 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $29,649.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,146.18. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 821 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $30,065.02.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,439 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $99,593.19.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of UPST traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.06. 4,146,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,582,287. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.19 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.11. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $96.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.94 million. Upstart had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Upstart has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at $18,972,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $991,000. Tableaux LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,587,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 70.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 74,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 30,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 31.0% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Upstart from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Further Reading

