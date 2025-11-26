Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:USOY)

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0711 per share on Friday, November 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th.
Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Trading Up 0.3%
USOY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 96,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,184. Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56.
About Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF
