International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Trading 14.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 325,030 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 113,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

International Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$10.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 43.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

About International Lithium

(Get Free Report)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.