SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Up 20% – Here’s Why

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) shares were up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.65 and last traded at GBX 25.20. Approximately 26,601,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 7,667,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 46 target price on shares of SolGold in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 46.
SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.
