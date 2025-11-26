ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Down 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.77 and last traded at $53.8080. Approximately 5,527,425 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 5,473,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.11.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Down 2.0%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 208.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 166,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 112,444 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 25.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 547,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 110,880 shares during the period. Finally, Corient IA LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

