Versarien (LON:VRS) Trading Down 30% – Here’s Why

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 30% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0 and last traded at GBX 0.01. Approximately 515,323,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 362% from the average daily volume of 111,545,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £420,697.41, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.02.
Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.
