Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 18.3% – Here’s Why

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) traded down 18.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.95 and last traded at GBX 30.55. 13,659,472 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 441% from the average session volume of 2,525,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 price target on shares of Evoke in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoke presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 102.25.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Evoke
Evoke Trading Down 18.3%
Evoke Company Profile
