YieldMax Short NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (DIPS) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on December 1st

YieldMax Short NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DIPS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0588 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 5,115.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

YieldMax Short NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.4%

DIPS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 125,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,696. YieldMax Short NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81.

YieldMax Short NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 2nd. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 1st.

About YieldMax Short NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax Short NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (DIPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide current income and inverse exposure to Nvidia stock (NVDA). The fund pursues its objective through an actively managed synthetic covered put strategy, using US Treasurys as collateral DIPS was launched on Jul 23, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

