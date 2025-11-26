YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABNY) Declares $0.15 Dividend

YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1491 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 6,524.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of ABNY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. 3,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,815. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $16.57.

YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, December 2nd. The 1-5 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 1st.

YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF (ABNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Airbnb stock (ABNB) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

