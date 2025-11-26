YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:NFLY)

YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1063 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 3,374.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA NFLY traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 86,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,578. YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99.

About YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF (NFLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Netflix stock (NFLX) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

