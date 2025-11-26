YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:NFLY)

YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1063 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 3,374.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.
YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.3%
NYSEARCA NFLY traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 86,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,578. YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99.
About YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Palantir Isn’t Just Riding the AI Boom—It’s Orchestrating It
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.