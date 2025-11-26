YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ) Declares Dividend of $0.11

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1139 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 4,819.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is a 113,899,900.0% increase from YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $1E-07.

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YQQQ traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 19,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,008. YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $19.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.81% of YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (YQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide current income and inverse exposure to the NASDAQ 100 Index, with a cap on potential gains. The fund pursues its objective through an actively managed synthetic covered put strategy, using US Treasurys as collateral YQQQ was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

