YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SNOY) Declares $0.15 Dividend

YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SNOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1454 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 5,251.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.
YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of SNOY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. 284,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,208. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $22.17.
About YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
- What is a Dividend King?
- Palantir Isn’t Just Riding the AI Boom—It’s Orchestrating It
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.