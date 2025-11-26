YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SNOY) Declares $0.15 Dividend

YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SNOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1454 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 5,251.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SNOY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. 284,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,208. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $22.17.

Get YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

About YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF (SNOY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Snowflake stock (SNOW) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.