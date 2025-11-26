PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Director Evelyn Dilsaver Acquires 16,724 Shares

PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) Director Evelyn Dilsaver acquired 16,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $500,047.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,739 shares in the company, valued at $679,896.10. This represents a 278.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PACS Group Price Performance

NYSE:PACS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,967. PACS Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Get PACS Group alerts:

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. PACS Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 21.39%. PACS Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PACS Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PACS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on PACS Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings raised PACS Group from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PACS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACS Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PACS Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACS Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in PACS Group by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of PACS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in PACS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in PACS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PACS Group by 289.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter.

PACS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.