AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Justin Noznesky Sells 5,166 Shares

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) insider Justin Noznesky sold 5,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $192,640.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 78,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,377.42. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AtriCure Stock Down 6.4%

ATRC stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 1.56. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $43.11.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. AtriCure has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.260–0.230 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ATRC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $54.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at about $5,411,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 273,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in AtriCure by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 94,729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in AtriCure by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

